Picking the right hotel can make or break the vacation when you’re traveling with kids. This can be especially challenging in Europe, where rooms are often tiny and prices, especially during the summer months, fly sky high.

What you need is space. You also want a property that has highchairs, infant tubs, cribs and perks such as included breakfast.

We’ve done the scouting for you in seven popular European destinations. (Please note that rates have been converted into dollars, so they are approximate and fluctuate daily.) A tip: Always ask for promotions.

London

Spacious rooms and access to charming Chelsea make the Sloane Square Hotel a great base from which to explore nearby museums (Natural History and Victoria and Albert), Buckingham Palace and Chelsea Physic Garden, an ancient botanic garden with programming for children. Book the club family room ($455), which has a king-size bed, a sofa bed and an alcove with a twin bed. Or, try an interconnecting club king ($437) with a superior twin ($393). Both include breakfast for children. Promotions run frequently online.

Nearby Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park are some good reasons to stay at Royal Garden Hotel. Well-configured rooms and family friendliness (included breakfast, a backpack full of goodies, micro-scooters for kids to use in the park) are others. The executive room ($436) has a king bed and alcove with a pullout sofa. The park suite ($812) has a separate lounge with pullout sofa bed.

In the same leafy neighborhood, Nadler Kensington offers modern rooms (superior fits three, $240; deluxe fits four, $277) equipped with kitchenettes. It has pricier properties in Soho and Covent Garden.

Paris

For convenience and classic Parisian elegance, pick Hotel Regina Louvre, a grande dame built for the 1900 World’s Fair opposite the ­Louvre museum and adjacent to Jardin des Tuileries. Choose between a family room (essentially connecting rooms with a queen bed and two twins, $752) or a family suite ($992) with a living area, a master bedroom and a room with bunk beds for children. There is often a 10% discount for families.

It’s farther out, but spacious rooms and amenities such as no-additional-cost babysitting make Pullman Paris Bercy Hotel in the 12th arrondissement a prime pick. There are superior family rooms ($280, fits four) and a family suite that can comfortably fit up to six (starting at $471).

Rome

If you seek lodging amid narrow, cobbled lanes in the center of the Eternal City’s historical area (walking distance to Piazza Navona and Campo de’ Fiori), Hotel Albergo Santo Chiara on the Piazza della Minerva is the ticket. What the Spartan but modern rooms lack in wow factor they make up for in space (plus an included breakfast buffet) and access to Rome’s coolest quadrant. Quadruple rooms ($372) have a master sleeping area and separate room with a pair of twin beds. Suites ($541) have a master bedroom and living room that doubles as second bedroom, plus private terrace.

Prague

With its spires and cobblestone streets, Prague is a dream for kids who love fairy tales. In medieval Mala Strana, the Mandarin Oriental Prague (connecting superior rooms $295 per room, minimum three-night stay) is housed in a former 14th-century monastery and is walking distance to Prague Castle, Charles Bridge and the astronomical clock in Old Town Square.

Another option? Apartment style lodging with maid service and property managers who are available 24/7. Residence Karolina offers one-bedroom ($135) and two-bedroom ($248) apartments in Old Town.

Vienna

Vienna’s Hotel Sacher Wein — opened in 1876 and the birthplace of Austria’s prized pastry the Sacher torte — delivers the perfect blend of old world Austrian charm and 21st-century comforts. And it’s across the square from the Vienna State Opera and close to the Albertina museum and Hofburg palace. Interconnecting rooms ($507 per room) are best for a family of four. Ask about the “Stay 4, Pay 3” promotion.

The Andaz Vienna, close to attractions such as the Wiener Prater and Schönbrunn Zoo, is more contemporary. The loft-style executive suite sleeps four ($434).

Amsterdam

To experience the vibrancy of Amsterdam, stay in the Nine Streets (De Negen Straatjes), a neighborhood defined by romantic canals, tiny shops and locals whizzing past on bicycles. Pulitzer Amsterdam is made up of interconnecting 17th-century canal houses; inside, the look is whimsical and modern. Book a family room (with a king and two twin beds, starting from $530) or connecting rooms (suite with living room connected to classic room, $924). Kids will love the personalized pillowcases, which are topped with a bedtime story every night, swings in the interior garden and the chance to take a ride on the hotel’s vintage teak canalboat.

More cookie-cutter but less expensive, the centrally located Marriott Amsterdam Hotel has family rooms (starting at $350) that sleep four. Hotel Estherea, another revamped 17th-century canal house, is a family-run boutique hotel with family room and suites (from $406, sleeps four).

Barcelona

An ideal perch to explore Las Ramblas, the fantastic Gaudi buildings, the Picasso museum and the city’s aquarium is Hotel Arts Barcelona, a soaring edifice of exposed glass and steel right on the beach with a swimming pool. Rooms are airy and contemporary, with artwork by Catalan and Spanish artists. The family package offers an executive suite with two rollaway beds and breakfast for $705. A family of three can book a deluxe room ($445) and add a rollaway bed.