ATLANTA — An Atlanta hotel relocated guests after reports of possible Legionnaire's disease cases connected to the hotel.
News outlets report the Sheraton Hotel is voluntarily closing until further notice while the health outbreak is investigated.
Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling the water-borne bacteria Legionella. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing.
Health officials told news outlets they're working with the hotel to try to find the source.
