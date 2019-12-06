BANGKOK — Police in Thailand's popular seaside resort of Pattaya say about 400 guests and staff were safely evacuated from a hotel whose facade caught fire in the middle of the night. They said the blaze at the Holiday Inn Express caused no injuries or deaths.
An initial investigation found that a short circuit sparked the fire, which began in an area overhanging the hotel's entrance and spread along cables to the third floor and then to several higher floors. Three firetrucks took about half an hour to put out the blaze.
A hotel staffer said there was no major damage and guests were later allowed back into their rooms.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Independence not on ballot but on voters' minds in Scotland
Ask voters in this picturesque university town in eastern Scotland how they're voting in next week's election, and they're likely to transition seamlessly from talking about which candidate they want to send to Parliament to discussing whether or not they want another bite at voting for Scottish independence, which voters rejected in 2014.
World
Thousands protest Indian citizenship bill excluding Muslims
More than 1,000 students marched Friday in India's northeast against a bill approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from India's three Muslim-majority neighbors.
World
Independence not on ballot, but on voters' minds in Scotland
Ask voters in this picturesque university town in eastern Scotland how they're voting in next week's election, and they're likely to transition seamlessly from talking about which candidate they want to send to Parliament to discussing whether or not they want another bite at voting for Scottish independence, which voters rejected in 2014.
World
UN office: Iranian forces were 'shooting to kill' protesters
Iranian security forces were "shooting to kill" in their deadly crackdown against protesters in recent weeks, according to credible video footage, the U.N. human rights chief said Friday.
World
Indian police fatally shoot 4 suspects in gang-rape case
Police on Friday fatally shot four men being held on suspicion of raping and killing a woman in southern India after investigators took them to the crime scene, drawing both praise and condemnation in a case that has sparked protests across the country.