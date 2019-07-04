ATHENS, Greece — Greece's most famous archaeological site, the Acropolis in Athens, has shut down to visitors for four hours because of hot weather in the capital.
The antiquities authority said the Acropolis would remain closed to visitors from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday if temperatures in Athens rose above 36 C (96.8 F), with a real feel of about 40 C (104 F). Hot weather was also forecast for Friday, and authorities said the Acropolis would also shut for four hours that day if those temperatures were reached.
The hilltop UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes the 2,500-year-old Parthenon, is Greece's most popular tourist attraction, with 3.15 million visitors last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Gibraltar detains Syria-bound super tanker with Iranian oil
Authorities in Gibraltar said they intercepted Thursday a super tanker believed to be breaching European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Iranian crude oil to war-ravaged Syria, while a senior Spanish official said the operation was requested by the United States.
World
World shares steady after US benchmarks hit record highs
World shares were trading in a narrow range Thursday after major U.S. indexes hit record highs in a pre-Independence Day rally, buoyed by the easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
World
Pakistan PM to visit Washington, meet Trump on July 22
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Washington later this month for a meeting with President Donald Trump
World
Philippine rights office condemns child's death in drug raid
The Philippine Commission on Human Rights on Thursday condemned the killing of a 3-year-old girl in a police raid in which her father, a drug suspect, was gunned down along with another civilian and a police officer.
World
EU consults nuclear deal partners as Iran warns of new steps
The European Union says it's in contact with signatories of the Iran nuclear agreement and will discuss with them what steps to take should the country ramp up uranium enrichment this weekend.