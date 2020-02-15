HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tyler Stevenson had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Southern Miss beat Florida International 75-67 on Saturday.
Stevenson made 10 of 13 shots while the Golden Eagles shot 28 of 51 from the field (54.9%) as a team.
LaDavius Draine had 19 points for Southern Miss (9-18, 5-9 Conference USA). Gabe Watson added 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Artur Konontsuk had 10 points.
Florida International totaled a season-low 24 first-half points and made just 23 of 58 field goal attempts (39.7%).
Devon Andrews had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (17-10, 8-6). Antonio Daye, Jr. scored a season-high 21 points. Trejon Jacob had 11 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild GM Bill Guerin expects teams to adjust to major changes
The top two lines struggled on Thursday, and that didn't go unnoticed.
Gophers
Sullivan leads Lamar past Houston Baptist 79-69
Avery Sullivan had 22 points as Lamar beat Houston Baptist 79-69 on Saturday.
Gophers
Texas A&M rallies in second half to beat Georgia 74-69
Emanuel Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Texas A&M wiped out a 12-point deficit to defeat Georgia 74-69 on Saturday.
Sports
Jacob Huset, Kimball, Minn.
Jacob Huset Kimball, Minn. I grew up in Montana, hunting pheasants and also ducks. Now I’m an X-ray technician in St. Cloud. When I picked…
Sports
These dogs and their owners are matches made in ... you tell us
Gather 100 dogs in a conga line and you have a Dog Parade. So it was Friday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center, as that…