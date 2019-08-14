The Lynx shot 51.6 percent from the field on Tuesday night in beating the New York Liberty 89-73.

Especially efficient were three of their four leading Lynx scorers. Odyssey Sims had 17 points, going 7-for-10 from the field, while Napheesa Collier had 14 points (7-for-12) and Danielle Robinson also had 14 (5-for-7).

Stephanie Talbot, another Lynx reserve like Robinson, had 16 points. Four bench players combined for a season-high 47 points for the Lynx (13-12) — 29 points more than the team’s average of 18.

Rebecca Allen, coming off the bench, kept the Liberty (8-16) in the game with a career-high 28 points. She made six of her seven three-point attempts. Nobody else had more than 11.

The Lynx built a 16-point lead in the first half before the Liberty went on 22-8 run, closing within 42-40 at halftime. The visitors outscored New York 24-15 in the third quarter to take an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota won the season series with New York 2-1.

• The Lynx signed forward Jillian Alleyne, a 6-3 forward, to a third seven-day contract before Tuesday’s game.