In one of their most impressive performances of the season, against the best defensive team in the WNBA, the Lynx rolled to a 98-77 victory over Las Vegas at Target Center Sunday.

It was from start to finish, a one-sided affair.

The victory gave the Lynx (15-15), a perfect 2-0 start to their season-long four-game homestand.

Well, nearly.

The Lynx had a season-high 29 first quarter points and led by as many as 15 in the first half, only to have the Aces storm back to take a brief four-point lead.

But the Lynx finished the half on a 9-3 run to take a two-point halftime lead, then matched a season high with 28 third-quarter points while pushing that lead to 73-58 entering the fourth.

The Lynx total was the highest of the season and the most allowed by the Aces this season.

Napheesa Collier stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 23 points with six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Danielle Robinson, playing perhaps her best game in a Lynx uniform, scored 23 points with eight assists.

All five Lynx starters were in double figures, and the team finished shooting a season-best 58.8 percent against an Aces team first in the league in field goal defense, entering the game at 39.0 percent.

The Lynx led by as many as 26 in the third quarter before both teams basically emptied their benches.

The Aces (19-11) lost their second game in three days. They were led by Jackie Young (14 points) and Liz Cambage (12 points).

The Lynx will look to make it three straight Tuesday against Chicago at Target Center.