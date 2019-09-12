Guard Diamond DeShields scored 25 points and her Chicago Sky shot 53.2% from the field to defeat the Phoenix Mercury 105-76 on Wednesday night in a first-round, single-elimination game WNBA playoff game.

Three other Sky starters also were in double figures. Stefanie Dolson and Astou Ndour had 16 points apiece and Allie Quigley had 15. Courtney Vandersloot, the other starter, had nine points and 11 assists.

Chicago was making its first playoff appearance since 2016. With the win, the fifth-seeded Sky advance to a second single-elimination game. Chicago will face No. 4-seeded Las Vegas on the road Sunday.

DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury, which shot 36.9%, with 21 points. Eighth-seeded Phoenix has gone 6-0 in the single-elimination format since the WNBA changed its playoffs in 2016.

The Sky led only 44-41 at halftime but outscored the Mercury by 10 points in the third quarter — opening the quarter on a 12-0 run — and by 16 in the fourth.

DeShields, who scored the fifth-most points in a playoff debut, opened the second half with a three-pointer and Dolson made a three at the 7:20 mark for a 56-41 lead.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who averaged a league-high 20.7 points during the regular season, left the game early in the second quarter after injuring her left knee.

Griner was setting a screen and was called for an offensive foul. Quigley's knee appeared to make contact with Griner's knee on the play. Griner was helped to the locker room. Griner had six points, three rebounds and a block before she left with 8:18 left in the second quarter.

She returned in the second half with a brace on her injured knee but played only briefly the rest of the game.