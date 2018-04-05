Address: 2275 Larpenteur Av. W., Falcon Heights

Type: Athletic, education

Size: 5,000 square feet

Cost: $3.1 million

Developer: University of Minnesota

Architect: RSP Architects

Details: Construction will begin this spring on a new golf practice facility at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, which for the first time will provide a year-round home for its golf teams.

The 5,000-square-foot, one-story building will occupy a spot next to the course’s driving range and practice greens and just north of the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie soccer stadium. Designed by RSP Architects, the structure will provide locker rooms for men’s and women’s team members, something they have lacked throughout their long history of Big Ten Conference and NCAA competition.

Its main purpose, however, will be to provide indoor golf training throughout the winter months. Team members now must commute to far-flung, off-campus sites for indoor practice, which cuts into student-athletes’ class and study time.

The new on-campus facility will feature four heated hitting bays, an indoor chipping and putting area, team meeting spaces and coaches’ offices.

The project’s cost is $3.18 million, of which $2.69 million has come from private donations. The key gift was a $1 million contribution from the John W. Mooty Foundation, and the facility will be named for the late Minneapolis attorney.

Don Jacobson