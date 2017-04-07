Villages at Frost-English Phase II
Address: 1957 English St. N., Maplewood
Type: Senior housing
Units: 107
Developer: Sherman Associates
Architect: Kaas Wilson Architects
Details: Sherman Associates is moving ahead with the second of a planned three phases at its Villages at Frost-English redevelopment project in Maplewood’s Gladstone neighborhood.
Sherman last year completed construction on its first phase, a 50-unit building of mainly affordable “workforce” apartments on the northwest corner of the intersection of Frost Avenue and English Street — the former site of the shuttered Maplewood Bowl bowling center. The project launched in 2014 with the help of a $1.9 million Met Council grant and a tax increment financing package from the city, which sought to revitalize the struggling commercial district.
Now the developer has indicated it is ready to move on to Phase II: 107 units of independent senior (age-restricted) market-rate apartments in a four-story building. The units will include one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den and two-bedroom layouts. Nearly every unit will also boast its own private deck.
Common-area amenities will include a large lobby, staff office space, meeting room, a flex room for multiple activities, a fitness room and an enclosed pool that can be opened to the patio in warmer months.
A future third phase envisions a 6,000-square-foot commercial building on the remaining land within the 5.5-acre site.
Don Jacobson
