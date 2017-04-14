Plans for a unique type of mixed-use, live/work project on the edge of downtown Rochester’s emerging Discovery Square district have taken a major step forward.
The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 this month to award preliminary approvals for the Residence at Discovery Square, which, if given a final thumbs-up in the coming weeks, would be situated along the western edge of the Discovery Square zone, one of six planning sub-districts in the city’s Destination Medical Center development effort.
The block of 3rd Avenue SW. now contains a pair of older apartment buildings and five single-family homes, all of which would be razed under the proposal from property owners Vance and Barb Vinar of Faribault. In their place would be up to 150 market-rate residential units, 20,000 square feet of commercial space and underground parking.
A key feature of the proposal is 15 street-level live/work units boasting their own walk-up entrances, which developer Oxford Management described in submitted documents as “warehouse artist lofts” meant to provide a unique opportunity for small, home-based businesses.
The pitch also includes a pair of entrance plazas with landscaping and outdoor seating, touted as something new for the downtown edge.
Address: 519 3rd Av. SW., Rochester
Type: Mixed use
Rental units: 150
Commercial space: 20,000 square feet
Developer: Oxford Management
Architect: Urban Studio
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.