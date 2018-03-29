Address: 12421 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka

Type: Senior rentals

Units: 168

Developer: Trammell Crow Co.

Architect: ESG Architects

Details: Developer Trammell Crow Co. has floated plans for residences on the underused surface parking lot at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, similar to development that’s already happened at Edina’s Southdale Center.

One Southdale Place, a 232-unit market-rate apartment project, was built by StuartCo and mall owner Simon Property Group on what was formerly a lonely overflow lot in the Edina mall’s southeast corner. It opened in 2014.

Now, a similar proposal has been unveiled for a spot along Ridgedale’s southern edge, which is now used mainly for snow storage. But rather than market-rate apartments, Dallas-based Trammell Crow is proposing a luxury senior housing project featuring 168 units restricted to tenants aged 55 or older.

The concept for the Ridgedale Active Adult Apartments envisions a six-story building with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units ranging from almost 600 square feet to more than 1,200 square feet. Among its proposed on-site amenities are fitness facilities, a community room and an outdoor patio and pool area.

An added twist is that the developer is also proposing to dedicate part of the lot to a new public park. If approved, the park would extend along Ridgedale Drive across from the existing Hennepin County Library branch.