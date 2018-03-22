Address: Northeast corner, Hemlock Pkwy. and Elm Creek Pkwy., Maple Grove

Type: Hospitality

Rooms: 180

Developer: TPI Hospitality

Architect: Ramaker & Associates

Details: Willmar-based TPI Hospitality will build two more hotels in Maple Grove after winning city approval recently.

The hotelier already operates four properties in the northwest metro suburb: a Holiday Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Staybridge Suites. Now it will be adding two more, adjacent to each other as a part of the Village at Arbor Lakes mixed-use project from developer Doran Cos.

Under the plans, a four-story Springhill Suites will have 84 guest-room units while a next-door Residence Inn will feature 96 rooms within another four-story tower. The two structures will be connected by a single-story shared public space featuring an indoor pool, exercise room, dining area, meeting room and outdoor patio.

The Maple Grove City Council approved the plans by unanimous consent on Feb. 20 after Doran Cos. altered its original concept plans for the 40-acre Village Arbor Lakes site.

The earlier version called for a single, 180-room hotel in its northeast quadrant. But under changes made in January, a second hotel once planned for another location was moved there to establish a side-by-side “dual-branding” concept — a trend gaining favor in the hotel industry as a cost-effective alternative to developing larger buildings under a single brand.

Don Jacobson