Help is at your fingertips today:
“The Splendid Table” radio show: The annual “Turkey Confidential” live call-in takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The show will air statewide on MPR News stations, including 91.1 KNOW in the Twin Cities. This is the final year for host Lynne Rossetto Kasper; the new host, Francis Lam, will join her, as well as national chefs. Send questions by e-mail via a form on splendidtable.org/contact, or call 1-800-537-5252. Tag @splendidtable on Instagram to share Thanksgiving feast photos with the “Turkey Confidential” team.
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 1-800-288-8372 all day, or text questions at 1-844-877-3456. Visit butterball.com for videos, tips and recipes.
Jennie-O Turkey: 1-800-887-5397, all day Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
Landolakes.com: Type in “Thanksgiving” in the search field of the website to bring you directly to recipes for the holiday.
Sara Lee Pie Hotline: 1-888-914-1247 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: For questions about food safety, call 1-888-674-6854 or visit fsis.usda.gov and click on the Thanksgiving photo to access the holiday information.
Star Tribune Taste: See our video on how to carve a turkey at startribune.com/thanksgiving.
KIM ODE
