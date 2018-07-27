NEW YORK — For many small businesses, the easiest thing to sell right now might be the business itself.
Brokers say buyout activity is booming, and the prices being paid are at or near records for companies up to $50 million in value.
Many small-business owners are fielding more cold calls asking if their companies are for sale, and owners who do put their businesses on the market are often receiving multiple bids.
Among the factors at play: Companies looking to grow may see an acquisition as a way to get trained workers amid a tight labor market.
Lower taxes and lighter regulation have improved sentiment. On top of all that is a generation of Baby Boomers looking to sell and retire.
