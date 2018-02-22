A popular, growing eatery with food truck roots has two new locations on the way.

Hot Indian Foods announced this week that it will debut on Level 3 North of the mega mall this summer. But that’s not all. According to one of the company’s social media feeds, another outpost in the downtown Minneapolis skyways is also in the works.

The pair of storefronts would account for the fourth and fifth locations for Hot Indian Foods, which owner Amol Dixit launched as a food truck in 2013.

Since the debut, Dixit has also added a stand at Target Field, and a year-round post at the Midtown Global Market.

Like the other locations, the MOA’s Hot Indian Foods shop will serve their signature “indurritos” (burritos filled with Indian flavors and wrapped in roti), rice bowls, seasoned “indi frites,” samosas and more.

“Hot Indian Foods is all about making Indian cuisine and culture more accessible to a broader audience,” Dixit said in a statement. “People visiting the Mall of America are there to have a good time, and we look forward to adding a little spice to their day.”

No word on the details of the skyway location, but the brand’s Twitter account posted a photo of ongoing construction last week.