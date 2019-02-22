COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio hospital system investigating a doctor accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of patients says five who died may have received excessive doses when there still was a chance to improve their conditions with treatment.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said Friday it's notifying those patients' families.
Mount Carmel also found one more patient who received a potentially fatal dose, bringing that total to 29 patients over several years. It says six other people received doses that were excessive but not likely fatal.
Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) was fired in December. His lawyers aren't commenting.
Mount Carmel apologized , put 23 other employees on leave and says it changed its medication protocols to prevent similar situations.
Husel and the hospital face at least 19 related wrongful death lawsuits .
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.