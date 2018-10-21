VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat scored at 3:12 of overtime and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Saturday night.

Brandon Sutter scored for the Canucks in regulation, and Joakim Nordstrom scored for the Bruins.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots. Jaroslav Halak turned away 20 of 22 shots for the Bruins.

Sutter opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game following a scramble in front of Boston's net. The center grabbed the puck from the fracas and slipped it in under Halak's leg for his third of the season.

After a scoreless second period, the Bruins came out fired up in the third, pressing the Canucks defense and repeatedly putting shots on net.

Nordstrom tied it midway through the period, ripping a shot from the top of the face-off circle. The puck skimmed Markstrom's left glove as it sailed into the back of the net.

Boston's John Moore and Matt Grzelcyk were credited with the assists. It was Moore's 100th NHL point.

Nordstrom also seemed to spark some animosity between the clubs.

Horvat hit the Swedish center midway through the second period, a move that Boston's Noel Acciari apparently took issue with.

Horvat and Acciari dropped their gloves and traded blows, with Horvat knocking off Acciari's helmet, and Acciari eventually tossing Horvat to the ice.

It was Horvat's second NHL fight. He previously took on Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in April 2017.

NOTES: Both teams were missing key players, including Boston's David Backes, who was originally in the lineup. The Bruins tweeted before the game that the right winger wasn't feeling well. Boston was also without Kevin Miller, who hurt his hand against the Oilers on Thursday, and Charlie McAvoy, who's suffering an undisclosed injury. The club has said both defensemen have been sent back to Boston for "further testing." ... Vancouver is still without rookie sensation Elias Pettersson, who suffered a concussion on Oct. 13, and center Jay Beagle, who's healing from a broken arm. ... The game was just the second at home for the Canucks this season, following a two-week road trip in which they won three of six games.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Host Washington on Monday.

Boston: At Ottawa on Wednesday.