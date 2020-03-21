Horse racing is quickly learning it is not immune to the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on other sports, and now it's grappling with the risks of continuing operations.

The Louisiana Derby is still set for Saturday, the world's richest day of races is scheduled to go on in late March in Dubai and several tracks across the U.S. and worldwide remain open. But a worker in New York testing positive for the new coronavirus and shuttering another racetrack and jockeys growing reluctant to ride has put racing on edge.

"I think we're living on borrowed time," said trainer Tom Amoss, who put himself into self-quarantine after interacting with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at a track last weekend. "We're one jockey away from getting a positive test or getting sick to close our track down."

Following the lead of tracks in Japan and Hong Kong, many in the U.S. decided to close to spectators but keep running races and taking bets via simulcast. The Kentucky Derby was postponed until the fall with the other Triple Crown races expected to follow.

"If we can operate it and do it at a safe manner, it's great, and it gives people something to do," Preakness and Belmont-winning trainer Mark Casse said.

How safe remains a question. Prominent U.S.-based jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr., Luis Saez and Tyler Gaffalione said they won't travel to Dubai because of coronavirus or quarantine fears, and Ortiz took it a step further by announcing he wouldn't take any mounts right now.

"After a lot of consideration, I have decided to stop riding," Ortiz tweeted. "This is the safest decision for my family and myself."

A backstretch worker at Belmont Park on Long Island tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, and Aqueduct Racetrack suspended live racing indefinitely. Maryland's Laurel Park announced it was "pausing" live racing, while Florida's Gulfstream Park closed Friday with plans to reopen Saturday.

The money has still been coming in. Over $17.5 million was bet on three days of racing at Aqueduct Park last weekend, up from the same weekend two years ago. Oaklawn Park in Arkansas reported $10.1 million wagered last Saturday on 11 races, and figures across the country were similarly strong even with tracks closed to spectators.

Meanwhile, one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby was postponed. Oaklawn Park officials said the Arkansas Derby will be run May 2 instead of May 11. That's the day the 146th Kentucky Derby was scheduled to be run, but it has been postponed until Sept. 5. The Arkansas Derby purse was reduced, to $750,000 from $1 million.

Men's soccer: MLS extended a moratorium on its teams' training through March 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Until then, players are expected to remain in their team's market but remain away from the team's training facilities except for physical therapy directed by the club's medical staff.

For now, the league continues to advise players to stay home and exercise safe social-distancing measures. Minnesota United management has given its players information on who to call and/or where to go if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Women's soccer: The National Women's Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season, which was set for April 18. No new starting point has been picked.

Golf: The LPGA Tour has found a date for its first major championship. It is moving the ANA Inspiration to Sept. 10-13, and moving its Portland tournament a week later.

The ANA Inspiration was scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. It was among what now are six domestic LPGA Tour events that have been postponed because of the coronavirus. LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan added three more on Friday, stops in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco over the final three weeks of April.

NHL: The Florida Panthers have been told by the Florida Department of Health that someone who works part-time at the arena where the team plays its home games tested positive for the coronavirus. Those who had contact with the worker are being told to report symptoms if they experience any.

Football: Vince McMahon's XFL is shutting down for the season, league officials said. The season began Feb. 8 and was to have its championship game April 26.