TOWN OF IRONTON, Wis. — Sauk County authorities are seeking the public's help after an SUV hit an Amish buggy, killing the horse and injuring five people in the buggy.
Sheriff's officials say the hit-and-run happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 58 in the Town of Ironton near Cazenovia in central Wisconsin.
Authorities say a blue 1999 GMC Yukon read-ended the buggy, causing people to fall out. Three children and two adults suffered minor injuries.
Evidence at the scene helped deputies find the SUV in neighboring Richland County, but they were still looking for the driver Monday.
