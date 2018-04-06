FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Officials say a horse kicked through the floorboard of a trailer as it was traveling down a Florida road, dragging two of the animals about a quarter-mile.
One horse was killed and another injured.
Fort Pierce police say no people were hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.
Tammy Hayes Beville with Tours on Horseback says they were on their way to the beach when one of the horses kicked through the floorboard. The injured horse has a bandage on its leg.
Police don't expect charges to be filed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles, quarantined from baby son
Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.
National
Man sues ex-boss after 'pocket dial' cost him his job
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "pocket-dialed" his boss.
Business
Dunkin' Donuts selling fries, pretzels and chicken tenders
Want some fries with that doughnut?
Nation
Elderly woman killed when car crashes into Pennsylvania home
Authorities say a driver crashed into a Pennsylvania home, killing an elderly woman inside the residence.
National
Metal object in fatal NY police shooting was a welding torch
New York Police Department officials say the metal object that was mistaken for a gun in a fatal shooting by officers turned out to be the head of a welding torch.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.