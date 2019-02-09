Inver Grove Heights police got an 11 p.m. call Friday from a resident who was apparently surprised to find a horse in her basement.

Prank call? Someone just horsing around?

Nay!

Officers arrived to find a white or tan horse hoofing it through various rooms as police watched through windows from the outside.

“That ... is indeed a horse in a house,” an officer can be heard saying on a short video of the incident posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Some people quickly started speculating on social media that the horse was brought in from the biting cold, with temperatures around 10 below zero.

Hold your horses.

Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft said Saturday that authorities are still investigating the incident and it was unclear how the horse got in.

The resident “called us because she was surprised that the horse was in her basement,” he said. The animal was removed by an owner, he added.

“The horse is safe in an enclosed area designed for horses,” he said. “Not someone’s basement.”

Of course.