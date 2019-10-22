CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets coach James Borrego still isn't ready to name his entire starting five on the eve of the regular-season opener.
The second-year coach says point guard Terry Rozier and center Cody Zeller will start Wednesday night when the Hornets host the Chicago Bulls. However, he isn't disclosing the other three starters.
Borrego says he'll make an announcement until just before tipoff.
Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon, Nic Batum, Marvin Williams, Malik Monk and rookie PJ Washington are all in the mix to start.
Borrego says he ran with one group of five in Tuesday's closed practice, but wanted to meet with his coaching staff before making a final decision.
