Men with prostate cancer and their doctors already have tough decisions to make. Do they go with watchful waiting? Surgery? Radiation?

Now a large study from Penn Medicine makes decisions even harder about a level of treatment often added for men with aggressive or metastatic prostate cancer. It adds to evidence that hormone therapy is associated with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The lead author of the study, Ravishanka Jayadevappa, said the decision about whether to use androgen deprivation therapy (ADP) will be most difficult for men with cancer that has not yet spread beyond the prostate but is known to be a more virulent type.

Previous work has found a connection between ADT and higher rates of dementia. There also are studies that do not support the hypothesis. Jayadevappa said this study, which followed 154,000 men 65 and older with prostate cancer over an average of eight years, was larger than others and did a better job of adjusting for other illnesses. It also found that the association with dementia grew stronger the more ADT that men had taken.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Thirteen percent of men in the study who received hormone therapy had Alzheimer’s diagnoses compared with 9% who did not get ADT. The study also looked at dementia, an umbrella term for cognitive decline. Twenty-two percent of the men who took ADT got that diagnosis, compared with 16% who didn’t take it. No one was counted in both categories.

After controlling for disease severity and other medical and socioeconomic factors, researchers found that men who had taken ADT had a 14% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s and a 20% increased risk for dementia. The increases were consistent for patients who received surgery or radiation or decided on watchful waiting, although they were slightly higher in the radiation group, Jayadevappa said.

Androgen deprivation therapy suppresses the amount of male hormones in a man’s body, which fuel prostate cancer cell growth. Jayadevappa said there are times when ADT may be “lifesaving,” but doctors may want to limit doses in patients with intermediate disease. “After this study, I think they’ll all be a bit more mindful or cautious of overexposure with ADP,” he said.