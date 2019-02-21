Hormel Foods Corp. posted higher sales but a lower first quarter profit Thursday as it laps last year's benefit gained from changes in the federal tax law.

Net income fell 20 percent to $241.4 million, or 44 cents a share, matching Wall Street's expectation. The Austin-based food company reported $2.4 billion in net sales for the quarter ending Jan. 27, up 1 percent from a year ago.

Hormel also said it sold its CytoSport business, including the Muscle Milk products, to Pepsico for $465 million in cash. The company announces the deal earlier this week, but didn't provide the price. Hormel bought CytoSport in 2014 for $450 million.

Last year, the CytoSport business brought in $300 million in revenue for Hormel with its operating margins slightly below the company's overall margins.

"We made strong progress with innovation and sales growth in the food, drug and mass channel," said Jim Snee, Hormel's chief executive, in the earnings statement. "However, it became clear to us over time that PepsiCo is the right long-term owner of this business."

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

"We continue to intentionally transition our portfolio away from commodity products and the associated earnings volatility," said Snee, in the early-morning statement. "Three of our four segments generated earnings growth, which keeps us on track to deliver our full-year guidance."