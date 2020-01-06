The City of Hopkins will pay an additional $8 million to Kelly Doran, the apartment developer, to cover the $10.5 million cost of a 189-stall public parking ramp that Doran built for light-rail commuters in his 810 Apartments downtown, at the request of the city.

Doran and city officials expected most of the cost to be covered by federal congestion-mitigation funds sought by the Metropolitan Council.

The council balked at the arrangement in 2018, which prompted Doran to sue the city, as the developer accrued up to $1.5 million in interest and related costs involving a loan he had to take to cover the ramp. It was built into the $50 million-plus apartment complex.

Hopkins earlier had loaned Doran $5.2 million, or about 10% of the apartment building cost, in the form of a tax-increment finance loan, which would be paid back over years with incremental property taxes generated by the complex. That note is being superseded by a new $13.2 million “TIF’’loan that Doran will pay back through 2023.

The new agreement was approved late last month by Doran and city officials. The parties entered settlement talks last fall, after a no-winner ruling by Hennepin County District Judge Edward Wahl.

Doran asserted in court that he was stiffed for a public ramp he didn’t plan, in addition to 255 underground stalls that he built to accommodate tenants and guests.

The Doran project, also known as “The Moline,” was built on largely vacant land near downtown that was once the site of a Minneapolis Moline tractor plant that was demolished years ago.

According to court documents and Doran, the developer financed what is supposed to be a government transit center with an additional $10.5 million bank loan. When a purchase by the city didn’t close in 2018, Doran had to carry the ramp and pay an additional $1.5 million in interest, management expenses and related costs for more than a year.

“The city is in default,” Doran asserted. “The bank thought this agreement was bulletproof. I had to pay $3.5 million down on the loan. The city was supposed to buy it and they haven’t.”

Doran blamed the Metropolitan Council, which monitored the agreement as it was assembled in 2016 and then started picking it apart before the planned closing in early 2018. The Met Council said that it couldn’t apply for the federal funding because of Doran’s insistence that he be allowed to use some of the public ramp, as space permitted.

“Doran Companies desired incidental use of the federally-funded ‘Moline’ parking structure by Moline residents,” the Met Council said in a November statement. “Incidental use is approved limited use of the transit property that doesn’t interfere with transit capacity or use and is only permissible under conditions that permit the transit agency to [control] the transit property. Doran Companies was unwilling to agree to the terms of use based on federal guidelines governing incidental use.”

The settlement talks ensued after Wahl ruled against the city’s bid to dismiss the case: “Doran maintains that it is essentially stuck with a parking garage it never planned to own, having to pay out-of-pocket to cover the bank loan, and also assume all costs ... into the future. Under these circumstances summary judgment in favor of the city on the basis of unconscionability is not appropriate.”