Hopkins' Paige Bueckers was named one of five finalists for the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The junior guard is averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.8 steals per game this season. She scored a season-high 43 points Feb. 1 against Wayzata.

The other finalists are three seniors — guard Zia Cooke (Toledo, Ohio), guard Jordan Horston (Columbus, Ohio) and wing Haley Jones (Santa Cruz, Calif.) —and sophomore guard Azzi Fudd (Washington, D.C.).

The award will be presented March 15.

Bueckers is looking to become the first Minnesotan to win the award. Last year Christyn Williams of Little Rock, Ark., won the award.

Girls' basketball

Buffalo 62, Moorhead 60: Jordan Zrust made a layup as time expired to give the fifth-seeded Bison the victory over the fourth-seeded Spuds in the quarterfinal round of Class 4A, Section 8. Zrust finished with a game-high 19 points. Zrust's winning basket came after Samantha Zimmerman tied the score at 60-60 with 15 seconds left for the Spuds.

Boys' basketball

Spring Lake Park 74, Centennial 71: Jacob Say made a three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Panthers the win over the visiting Cougars. Say finished with 11 points. Gabe Myren led the Panthers with 25 points and Blake Remme had 18. Ariq Eason led the Cougars with 27 points and Riley Van Buskirk had 21.

Fridley 74, St. Croix Lutheran 71 (OT): The Tigers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to force overtime and then pulled away for the victory over the visiting Crusaders. Isaac Burns and Hassan Kamara had 18 points each to lead the Tigers. Ezra Blumer led the Crusaders with 16 points.

Anoka 57, Totino-Grace 56 (OT): Cody Lindenberg made a three-point shot late in overtime to give the Tornadoes the victory over the visiting Eagles. Lindenberg, who finished with 12 points, also made a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Joey Lombard led the Tornadoes with 17 points. Eric Krieger led the Eagles with 20 points.

Boys' hockey

Class 2A, Section 4: Carter Collins scored two goals to lead top-seeded White Bear Lake past fifth-seeded Woodbury 6-0 at Aldrich Arena in the semifinal round. Triston Johnson had one goal and two assists, Billy Rose had two assists, Sam Verkerke had one goal and one assist, Grant Hofeld and Chase Bill scored one goal each and Evan Foss made 16 saves for the Bears.

Class 1A, Section 1: Fourth-seeded Rochester Lourdes scored on three of their first four shots to upset top-seeded Mankato East 6-4 at the Rochester Recreation Center in the semifinal round. Cort Buck and Jared Anderson had two goals and an assist each to lead the Eagles. Dustin Sorensen had two goals, Kyle Hickey had two assists and Luke Alexander made 35 saves for the Eagles. Sam Schulz had two goals and one assist to lead the Cougars. The Eagles will face second-seeded Minnesota River in the final after the Bulldogs defeated Albert Lea 6-2.

Class 1A, Section 4: Top-seeded Totino-Grace scored four goals in the second period to top fifth-seeded St. Paul Academy 4-2 at Roseville Arena in the quarterfinal round. Jon Howe made 36 saves for the Eagles and Thomas Kuriscak had 32 for the Spartans. Caleb Meehan scored two goals and Kyle Heffron and Jake Wacek had one each for the Eagles. Zach Tipler and Duncan Fleming scored for the Spartans. The Eagles will face second-seeded Mahtomedi in the final after the Zephyrs defeated sixth-seeded South St. Paul 6-1.

