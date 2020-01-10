The Snowball, a family-friendly fundraiser for Stages Theatre Company, was an afternoon of all-out fun, including a production of "Elf the Musical, Jr." as well as marshmallow-roasting stations, cocoa and crafts, raffles and auctions and a dance party. The annual event raises funds to help the Hopkins-based children's theater offer tuition and transportation subsidies to make the theater experience accessible to all.
