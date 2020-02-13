WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.
Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.
She left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.
Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
