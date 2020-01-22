Former North Dakota State men's basketball coach Saul Phillips is now the head coach at Northern State.

After a win at Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday, he was driving to Wayne, Neb., and got stuck in a blizzard. Visibility was near zero. As his vehicle crawled along the road, with very little sense of direction, Phillips saw another vehicle stranded and turned the wrong way.

Mike McFeely of the Fargo Forum picks up the story here.

"Nine times out of 10 I just keep going. The car had its lights on and you figure they have a cellphone with them to call a tow truck, so you think they're probably OK," Phillips said. "For whatever reason this time I thought, 'I better knock on the window just to make sure.'"

Good thing. A family was inside, including a woman in advanced stages of labor. Phillips helped flag down help, and not long after that the woman delivered a healthy baby girl.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.