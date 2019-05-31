One day in 1855, while pondering his evening commute on a New York ferry, Walt Whitman jotted down thoughts for a poem, about time, space and his mystical ties to the future.

“What is it now between us?” he asked of readers. “A score of years … a hundred years … five hundred years?”

“Whatever it is, it avails not,” he wrote. “Distance avails not and place avails not.”

“I am with you,” he would write in the finished poem, “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry.” “Who knows but I am as good as looking at you now … ?”

This month, the country marks the 200th birthday of the American poet who rejoiced in such transcendent connections, yet celebrated the nature of life and chronicled the catastrophe of the Civil War, which he called “the distinguishing event of my time.”

Tributes are planned at the Library of Congress in Washington, where Whitman worked for a decade, in New York, where he spent much of his life, and at his birthplace on Long Island. The Library of Congress said it has the world’s largest collection of Whitman material. It plans to display his notebook, and partly frosted eyeglasses, on June 3. A broader tribute opened there May 16.

Trained as a printer and newspaper reporter, Whitman wrote stories, essays, sketches, blurbs, editorials, memoirs and letters, as well as some of the world’s best loved poetry, between the 1830s and his death in 1892. His work captured the gigantic American landscape as no one before had, with “incomparable things said incomparably well,” the poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson told him.

His masterpiece, “Leaves of Grass,” was first published in 1855 with 12 poems. He would add to it for the rest of his life. The final version, the 1892 edition, contained hundreds of poems. They included requiems for Abraham Lincoln, “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d,” and “O Captain! My Captain!” as well as “Song of the Open Road.”

He also wrote reminiscences of the Civil War. He had visited soldiers’ camps and military hospitals to minister to the sick, maimed and dying.

“It’s totally cosmic and transcendent,” Barbara Bair, literature historian of the Library of Congress, said of his work. It’s the idea “that time collapses and that we all have souls, and what he’s really looking at aren’t the bodies, but the souls of people, and that’s eternal,” she said. “This is one of the miracles of Whitman.”