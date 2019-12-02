HONOLULU — Honolulu lifeguards have found the body of a man believed to have been swept off a rocky shoreline by a wave over the weekend.
Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright says lifeguards found the body Monday morning.
The body matches the description of a 19-year-old man swept into the ocean at around sunset Sunday along with a 21-year-old woman who was rescued by lifeguards.
She was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.
They two were swept out to sea from an area called Moi Hole, which is a picturesque spot on Yokohama Bay.
The site is about an hour's drive northwest of Honolulu.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Bohemia lives on at New York City's famed Hotel Chelsea
When Colin Miller and Ray Mock set out to document the remaining inhabitants of Hotel Chelsea, the bohemian haven where Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Patti…
National
N.D. firm that boasts about border wall building gets contract
A North Dakota company that has long claimed it can build a U.S.-Mexico border wall cheaper and faster than competitors has been awarded a contract to construct a portion of the structure in Yuma, Arizona.
National
To save Everglades, guardians fight time - and climate
Grabbing a clump of vegetation to steady herself, Tiffany Troxler gingerly slides her feet along the makeshift boardwalk as she ventures out into the marsh. The boards sag, dipping her up to her knees in the tea-colored water.
Books
Obamas' publisher makes new pledge to education organization
The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children's books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given.
National
US Marine charged with illegally flying guns into Haiti
A U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country's military learn marksmanship and defeat "thugs" causing instability in the country, according to a criminal complaint.