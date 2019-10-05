HONG KONG — All subway and trains services are closed in Hong Kong after another night of rampaging violence that a new ban on face masks failed to quell.
After widespread overnight arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings, the government on Saturday called on the public to swing behind it in condemning the increasingly violent protests.
John Lee, the government's security secretary, says by not condemning violence, people are stoking it.
The MTR transport network, a frequent target of rioters, says all its services are suspended, including the rail line to Hong Kong international airport.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Haiti braces for more upheaval after big protest
Haitians braced for more upheaval on Saturday as opposition leaders, emboldened by a massive protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, pledged to remain on the streets.
World
Australian couple released in Iran after 3 months
The Australian foreign minister said Saturday an Australian-British blogger and her finance were released in Iran after three months of detention.
World
Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting
All subway and trains services are closed in Hong Kong after another night of rampaging violence that a new ban on face masks failed to quell.
World
Taliban meet US peace envoy for first time since 'dead' deal
The Taliban met U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Pakistan capital for the first time since President Donald Trump declared a seemingly imminent peace deal to end Afghanistan's 18-year war 'dead' a month ago, a Taliban official said early Saturday.
World
Gunmen abduct British, wife from southern Philippine resort
At least four gunmen abducted an elderly British man and his Filipino wife on Friday from their southern Philippine beach resort within sight of several people, police and military officials said.