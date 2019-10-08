HONG KONG — With Hong Kong's summer of protests now stretching into the fall and clashes becoming increasingly ferocious, medical professionals have quietly banded together to form the Hidden Clinic and other networks to secretly treat the injuries of many young demonstrators who fear arrest if they go to government hospitals.

One such network of volunteers that calls itself the Hidden Clinic says it has treated 300-400 protesters for injuries such as broken bones, gaping wounds and prolonged exposure to tear gas.

This behind-the-scenes doctoring, outside of government hospitals, suggests that the official toll of 1,235 injured protesters treated in public hospitals since June 9 significantly undercounts both the number and full extent of those hurt in the more than 400 demonstrations tallied by the government.