– Hong Kong protesters on Saturday gathered in the tens of thousands to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2014 Umbrella Revolution that awakened the city's distinct identity in opposition to its masters in Beijing and laid the groundwork for a political crisis in its 17th week.

Protesters unfurled a banner that read: "We are back," keeping true to a promise made when authorities cleared their 79-day sit-in back in 2014, and symbolically took over the same road they occupied at the time.

After a monthslong and unprecedented protest movement that has ruptured trust between many Hong Kong residents and the city's institutions, protesters now have a more urgent message: mass action on Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Police on Saturday once again cleared protesters with tear gas and water cannons blasting a blue-tinted dye, in an indication of their waning tolerance for the weekly demonstrations.

The Umbrella Movement was triggered by a proposal from Beijing that would grant Hong Kong only limited democracy, rather than being allowed to choose its leader. But it turned into an occupation of city streets when police fired tear gas.

Five years later, protesters descended upon the same location. Armed with stacks of posters, stickers, fliers and cans of glue and spray paint, they rebuilt so-called "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti. Images that have shocked this city over the past weeks were on display: police pummeling black-clad protesters, police spraying commuters in the eyes with pepper spray, and injured demonstrators.

Protesters who say China’s President Xi Jinping seeks to erase Hong Kong’s autonomy used photos of him as floor mats.

Almost every blank surface was covered with posters advertising demonstrations on the Chinese anniversary. Protesters see the anniversary as a climax for their movement, which, both in 2014 and today, centers on the fears that China under its leader Xi Jinping will erase the city's autonomy.

"From one generation, to another, to another, Hong Kongers will go on to fight for the same goal, which is genuine democracy in Hong Kong," said Benny Tai, an academic who was jailed over his role in the 2014 movement.

Kai Lo, 18, added: "Without the experience five years ago, we could not develop such a belief" in importance of our freedoms.

In a statement Saturday night, a spokesman for the Hong Kong government said universal suffrage is "enshrined as an ultimate aim" of the city's basic law. The Hong Kong government "will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development" with Beijing's input and according to the law.

Protesters assembled the wall of posters and graffiti to stretch from Victoria Park to Tamar Park, both significant landmarks for recent protests with historic turnouts. The rally Saturday evening was organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, the group that planned the first march against a now-scrapped bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.

As the protest movement has grown in scope and focus, the group has facilitated several huge demonstrations denouncing police brutality and calling for universal suffrage for the semiautonomous territory.

While police fired just 87 canisters of tear gas in 2014, more than 3,000 rounds along with hundreds of rubber bullets and sponge grenades have been used against the demonstrations over the past four months.

The use of the noxious gas has become so prevalent that protesters have become adept at quickly extinguishing the spewing canisters — covering them with pot lids or dousing them with water. Police have also deployed specialized trucks that blast demonstrators with high-pressure hoses, the water mixed with a chemical irritant and blue dye.

One of protesters' key demands is for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to open a fully independent investigation into the police, but she has resisted, arguing that an existing mechanism is sufficient for the task. More people in Hong Kong are increasingly seeing the police as an illegitimate occupying force carrying out Beijing's repression.