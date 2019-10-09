HONG KONG — Several hundred masked protesters chanting for revolution have gathered at Hong Kong's High Court for the appeal hearing of an activist sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.
Edward Leung is among a generation of young political activists who emerged after 2014's failed nonviolent protests over Beijing's decision to restrict elections.
Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Supporters outside the court Wednesday hoped for his release.
Leung was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a Feb. 8-9, 2016, outbreak of violence in the city's working-class Mong Kok district.
