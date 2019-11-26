HONG KONG — Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam has refused to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a local election setback.
Lam says she will accelerate dialogue and plans to set up a committee to review deep-seated social issues that contributed to grievances.
She at her weekly news conference Tuesday that the central government in Beijing didn't blame her for poll outcome, in which pro-democracy bloc won a landslide victory with 90 percent of seats.
She said Sunday's election may have reflected unhappiness with the government but it also showed that many people want a stop to violence.
