HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court has thrown out former Chief Executive Donald Tsang's conviction for misconduct relating to a property deal while in office.

Donald Tsang was released in January after serving a 12-month jail term for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman granted a government broadcasting license.

A panel of five judges on the Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday agreed the judge at Tsang's trial had not given jurors sufficient directions on assessing whether he had deliberately concealed information before finding him guilty in 2017. The judges also ordered that no retrial be held.

Tsang, 74, served as Hong Kong's chief executive from 2005 to 2012, is the highest-ranking former or current official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub.