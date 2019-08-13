HONG KONG — One of the world's busiest airports was struggling to reopen the morning after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators crowded into Hong Kong's main terminal and forced flight cancellations.
Passengers were checking in for flights Tuesday morning in a sign operations were returning to normal, although protesters have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force Chief Executive Carrie Lam's administration to respond to their demands.
About 200 flights had been canceled.
Passengers unable to leave on Monday were among those crowding in the departure hall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong airport struggles to reopen after protests
One of the world's busiest airports was struggling to reopen the morning after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators crowded into Hong Kong's main terminal and forced flight cancellations.
World
Troops let some Muslims go to mosques in locked-down Kashmir
Troops in Indian-administered Kashmir allowed some Muslims to walk to local mosques alone or in pairs to mark the Eid al-Adha festival Monday on the eighth day of an unprecedented security lockdown imposed as India stripped the disputed region of its autonomy.
World
Colombia antitrust regulator fines Uber for blocking probe
Colombia's antitrust regulator is fining ride-sharing app Uber $625,000 for allegedly obstructing an investigation into its operations in the country.
World
UN probing 35 North Korean cyberattacks in 17 countries
U.N. experts say they are investigating at least 35 instances in 17 countries of North Koreans using cyberattacks to illegally raise money for weapons of mass destruction programs — and they are calling for sanctions against ships providing gasoline and diesel to the country.
World
Lightning struck within 300 miles of the North Pole on Saturday, as rapid Arctic warming continues
On Saturday, lightning strikes were detected within 300 miles of the North Pole, according to the National Weather Service. The bolts, which were the product…