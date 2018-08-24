Honeywell International officials said Friday that the company will maintain a strong presence in the Twin Cities after the company spins off two businesses into independently traded companies at the end of this year.

Honeywell was founded in Minneapolis and is headquartered in New Jersey. It has sizeable operations in Golden Valley and Minneapolis.

In October, Honeywell announced that it would spin off its Homes products and ADI Global Distribution business into one company and its Transportation Systems business into a second company.

The remaining Honeywell will retain its aerospace, performance materials, building technologies and safety solutions operations officials said.

Last month, Honeywell announced that the soon-to-be spun off homes products/global distribution company will be called Resideo and will retain operations in Minnesota. The Resideo business will handle residential heating, venting and air conditioning products and distribute security and fire protection systems. Michael Nefkens has been named CEO of the future Resideo, which will have about $4.5 billion in annual sales.

Once spun off, the Transportation business will focus on engineering world class auto and truck engines and other vehicle technologies. It is not immediately clear where that business will be based.

In an email Friday, Honeywell Homes spokesman Trent Perrotto said, "The Twin Cities continue to be an important location for Honeywell and the future stand-alone company, Resideo, with its rich history and more than 1,000 employees supporting our business and functions. The [Golden Valley] facility will become a split site after the Homes spin-off happens at the end of the year. Resideo will own the facility and Honeywell will maintain a presence at the site."

More information about Honeywell's plans and changes in Minnesota will be reported as soon as available.