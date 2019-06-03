TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Thousands of teachers and doctors in Honduras are continuing street protests despite the president's cancellation of decrees that they feared would lead to extensive layoffs.

Public sector employees have been marching for weeks, accusing President Juan Orlando Hernández of trying to privatize the health and education systems.

Hernández said early Monday that the laws were withdrawn "for the peace of Honduras." He urged those striking to return to work.

Strike leader Suyapa Figueroa is president of the medical college and says protesters don't trust the government. She says her group, the Platform for the Defense of Health and Education, was not invited to meetings with Hernández.

Presidential minister Ebal Díaz says that "the doctors and teachers want to burn the country, but this is not the way to do it."