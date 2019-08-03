MEXICO CITY — U.S. federal prosecutors have accused Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández of having used $1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency in 2013.

A 49-page document filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday refers to Hernández as co-conspirator 4, who "was elected President of Honduras in late 2013." The filing is part of pre-trial documents in a case against Hernandez's brother, Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernández, who was arrested in 2018 in Miami on charges of smuggling cocaine into the U.S. His trial is expected to start in September.

The filing alleges the campaign support came via cash bribes to Honduran officials as well as gifts and favors to local politicians.

Hernández won re-election in 2017, despite term-limits in Honduras and widespread allegations of election fraud.