DETROIT — Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.
The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering. The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.
Honda said Tuesday that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Golf
A $650 golf club? Elite golf store PXG opens in Southdale
High-end golf retailer PXG opens location at Southdale Center in Edina
Business
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire.
Business
Another small Minnesota public company being acquired by an out-of-state firm
Enterprise video software maker Qumu Corp. to be acquired by Buffalo, N.Y. -based Synacor Inc. in an all-stock transaction.
Local
Target says its 'Minnesota Badgers' onesie is donesie, apologizes
The Minneapolis shopper who made the find says that as a Gophers alum and former U employee, "this was hilarious."
National
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety
Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline, a government watchdog said Tuesday.