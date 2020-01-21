DETROIT — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.
Honda says that unlike previous recalls, the inflators do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate.
Replacement parts aren't yet available and Honda says repairs won't start for about a year.
Other versions of Takata inflators used ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion and inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Walz announces $23M for expanding rural broadband statewide
Minnesota is awarding more than $23 million in grants to 30 projects throughout the state to help bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved parts of the state, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.
Business
South Dakota board approves Keystone XL water permits
The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.
Business
Toyota recalls 2.9M vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Toyota is recalling about 2.9 million cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
Local
Audit finds more violations at Department of Human Services
An internal audit has found several violations of laws to prevent fraud, waste and abuse in a Department of Human Services division responsible for a string of improper payments, the department announced Tuesday.
Music
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment
The ousted Grammys CEO has fired back at the Recording Academy with a complaint claiming she was retaliated against after reporting she was subjected to sexual harassment and gender discrimination during her six-month tenure.