CASS LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man as a homicide.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office responded to an emergency call at a home in Cass Lake just before 6 p.m. Monday. Deputies found the man's body at the home.

The sheriff's office began investigating with help from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

An autopsy is scheduled. The sheriff says homicide is suspected, and the investigation continues.