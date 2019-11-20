Homicide is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a northern Minnesota home, authorities said Wednesday.

An emergency call to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6 p.m. Monday sent deputies to the home in Cass Lake, where they found a 19-year-old man’s body.

No arrests have been announced. Yet to be released are any details about how the man died as well as his identity.

Besides the Sheriff’s Office, agencies investigating the death include the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.