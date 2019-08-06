BARABOO, Wis. — An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.
A criminal complaint filed Monday says 67-year-old Albart Shores was driving a car that collided with an SUV on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton. Shores is facing 12 felony charges.
The SUV's 60-year-old driver, David Howe, and a 56-year-old passenger, Scot Miller, were killed in the collision. Shores has four previous convictions for drunken driving and one for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Court records do not list an attorney for Shores.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Vans catch fire outside Fridley Walmart; 2 children left alone are burned
The children are approximately ages 6 and 9, and one of them is in critical condition, authorities said. The parked vans caught fire shortly before 7:15 a.m.
Local
Cephus says returning to school top priority following trial
Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.
Local
Homicide charges filed in Sauk County crash that killed 2
An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.
East Metro
Woman jailed in fatal stabbing of another woman in Little Canada
Authorities believe the women knew each other.
Local
Woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Little Canada
Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Little Canada.