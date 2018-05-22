MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for a homicide charge against a man accused in an apartment shooting that has now turned deadly.
Authorities said Tuesday 24-year-old Rayshawn Jackson died overnight at University Hospital. He was shot last week at a south side apartment. Police say he was shot by a 36-year-old man with whom he had a dispute. That man is in custody.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the department will ask the Dane County district attorney to charge the man with first-degree intentional homicide.
