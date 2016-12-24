- When the ragged, faded tennis courts needed to be fixed, Compton turned to one thing that the city has a bounty of: ­celebrities.

One of Serena Williams’ corporate sponsors opened up its wallet to repair a place where she and sister Venus had honed their prodigious talent.

But that wouldn’t be the end of the Williams sisters’ largesse. They helped fund a new community center named after their late sister, Yetunde Price, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2003. The center, which opens in January, will help people affected by violence and other trauma.

As the tennis courts were renamed the Venus & Serena Williams Court of Champions, Serena Williams spoke of the sisters’ affection for the city.

“We’re really appreciative to have this opportunity and to have it in Compton. I think it really brings everything full circle,” Williams told a screaming crowd. “We started here and we want to make sure people understand this is a great place to be.”

Compton — south of Los Angeles — is in the midst of a major turnaround. The city of roughly 100,000, for so long synonymous with gang violence and blight, is remaking itself with a host of new businesses. Crime is down from the highs of the 1990s, and some of the cultural touchstones that once challenged the city’s image — notably gangsta rap — have taken on an almost retro coolness.

The partnership with the Williams sisters is one of many projects that have come from Compton officials leveraging their relationship with stars who grew up in the city.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar donated more than $1.5 million to Compton Unified School District to build a custom music studio and expand its arts program. Music mogul Dr. Dre is funding the construction of a $35 million performance arts center with the royalties he donated from his last album. Rapper YG’s foundation, 4Hundred Waze, provides school supplies and funds shopping sprees to students who demonstrate academic improvement. The rapper also donates his time and holiday meals to needy residents.

Enlisting Compton’s favorite sons and daughters has several goals. One is to encourage them to invest in the city, both with donations and by lending their names to projects that get outside support. The other is to remind Compton’s youth that there is a way up.

“It sends a big signal to the private sector that people from Compton are underwriting the growth here,” said Compton Mayor Aja Brown.

The city has made a slow recovery since it was on the verge of bankruptcy four years ago. Under Brown’s administration, the city has implemented a 15-year repayment plan to address debt. Still, the 2016-17 approved budget show the city’s general fund operating at a $956,448 deficit.

In recent months, the city has announced groundbreaking on a Steak ‘n Shake, a Wal-Mart at the old Compton swap meet, and a million-square-foot light rail industrial park, which promises to bring hundreds of jobs, street improvements and tax revenue. All these projects are expected to open next year. But Brown said the city has struggled to attract the kind of transforming development seen in Los Angeles.

That’s where Compton-born celebrities have stepped in. These hometown heroes also provide inspiration and role models, Brown said.

It shows “that people from Compton not only do well, but they have the heart to come back and give back,” Brown said. “Their presence alone is just so impactful, especially to the young people.”