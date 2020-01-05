NEWARK, N.J. — Caleb Homesley scored 20 points and Liberty easily defeated NJIT 65-38 on Saturday.
Kyle Rode had 10 points and Scottie James added 10 rebounds for the Flames (16-1, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).
NJIT totaled 20 second-half points, a season low. It was the second time this season Liberty held a Division I team below 40 points.
Shyquan Gibbs had 13 points for the Highlanders (3-11, 0-1). San Antonio Brinson added 12 points and Souleymane Diakite had 11 rebounds.
Zach Cooks, the Highlanders' leading scorer at 22 points per game, was held to 3 points on 0-of-12 shooting.
Liberty plays North Alabama at home on Thursday. NJIT takes on Jacksonville on the road on Thursday.
